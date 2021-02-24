Cochlear Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.15 (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$190.98.
About Cochlear
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.