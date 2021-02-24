Cochlear Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $1.15 (ASX:COH)

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$190.98.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

