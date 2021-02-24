Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 1,001,399 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,257,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

