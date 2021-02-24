Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading 5.9% Higher

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.38 and last traded at $62.19. 615,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 298,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $115,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 325,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $13,118,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

