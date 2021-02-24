Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) EVP Carl Gerst Sells 115,000 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00.

CGNX traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. 681,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.