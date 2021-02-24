Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,156 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after buying an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 483,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,784 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $93,159,000 after acquiring an additional 390,447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.