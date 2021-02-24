Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.90

Shares of Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and traded as high as $43.27. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF shares last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 2,430 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GRI)

ALPS ETF Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust offers a number of Funds, each of which has an investment objective, tracks a particular index and utilizes either a replication or representative sampling strategy (the Funds). Each Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (ETF).

