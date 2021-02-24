Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Up 6.2%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.51. 520,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 547,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $910,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,371,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,118 shares of company stock worth $3,389,264 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.