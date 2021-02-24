Coin Artist (COIN) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $64,566.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.05 or 0.00787683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058895 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.45 or 0.04573595 BTC.

About Coin Artist

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

Coin Artist can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the exchanges listed above.

