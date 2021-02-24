CoinEx Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.96 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.96 million and $1.79 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.65 or 0.00735451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

