Coinlancer Market Cap Hits $2.23 Million (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Coinlancer has a market cap of $2.23 million and $103,899.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00766483 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.16 or 0.04677741 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

