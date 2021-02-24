CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $476.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.19 or 0.00771635 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00033472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00039328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060958 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.78 or 0.04716063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CHP is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

