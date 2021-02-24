Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) (ASX:COL) to Issue $0.33 Interim Dividend

Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) (ASX:COL) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.20.
Coles Group Limited (COL.AX) Company Profile
