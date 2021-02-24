Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Up 1.1%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

About Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

