Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 545,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 775,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.59 million, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

