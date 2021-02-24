Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLM. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,443,040.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $95,354,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $835,639.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,650 shares of company stock worth $32,707,180. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

