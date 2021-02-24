Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 26,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,443,040.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,354,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Insiders sold 328,650 shares of company stock valued at $32,707,180 in the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.63.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.