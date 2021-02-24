Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

