Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.59

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $15.19. Command Center shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 11,883 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Command Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

