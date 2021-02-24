Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and traded as low as $15.25. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 4,169 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

About Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

