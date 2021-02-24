Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,897 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $246.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.87 and its 200 day moving average is $218.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

