COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Shares Up 0.4%

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 339,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 103,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

About COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPANHIA ENERG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.