Comparing MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) and Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garmin and MIND Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $3.76 billion 6.55 $952.49 million $4.45 28.87 MIND Technology $42.67 million 0.79 -$11.29 million N/A N/A

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than MIND Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and MIND Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 25.89% 18.38% 14.39% MIND Technology -63.69% -70.31% -23.39%

Risk & Volatility

Garmin has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Garmin and MIND Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 5 5 0 2.50 MIND Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garmin currently has a consensus price target of $124.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Garmin is more favorable than MIND Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Garmin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of MIND Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats MIND Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds, golf devices, and dog tracking and training devices. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions comprising integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponder solutions, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, portable GPS navigators and wearables, and various services products. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded computing models and infotainment systems; personal navigation devices; and cameras. The company sells its products through independent retailers, online retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as an online webshop, garmin.com. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems; and HarborGuard, an integrated waterside surveillance and security system that combines radar, video, and other surveillance technology to provide security for various waterside installations. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; repair and engineering services, training and field service operations, and umbilical termination; and equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also sells used equipment from its lease pool. The company was formerly known as Mitcham Industries, Inc. MIND Technology, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

