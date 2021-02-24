Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.31 ($16.60).

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 865.80 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,926 ($25.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,408.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.53.

In related news, insider Karen Witts purchased 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

