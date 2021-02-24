Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 5,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Owen J. Sullivan purchased 7,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,517 shares of company stock worth $132,054. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

