Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Trading 8.6% Higher

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.94. 227,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 62,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $120.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Also, Director Owen J. Sullivan purchased 7,245 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,727.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $132,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

