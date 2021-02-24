Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $5.74. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 649 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.36% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.