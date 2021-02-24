Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 7.7% Higher

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.01. 4,322,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,449,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

