Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading 10.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) traded up 10.5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.58. 3,392,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,134,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Specifically, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 254,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

