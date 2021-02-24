Conformis (CFMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CFMS opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,693 shares of company stock valued at $54,641. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFMS. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

