Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.14

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.14 and traded as high as $14.32. Conn’s shares last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 197,036 shares trading hands.

CONN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

