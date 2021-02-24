Constellation (DAG) One Day Volume Hits $1.32 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Constellation has a market cap of $37.51 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00054881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060191 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

