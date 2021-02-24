Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.31, but opened at $31.52. Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 1,936 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,213 shares of company stock worth $1,682,089. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

CNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 787,142 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 928,947 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 243,587 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

