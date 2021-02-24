Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading Up 5.1%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 1,808,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 757,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Constellium alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.