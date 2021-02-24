Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Announces Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 23,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,119. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of $95.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. Also, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,650 shares of company stock valued at $440,449 in the last three months. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

