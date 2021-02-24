Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:CEN)

Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) (ASX:CEN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX)
Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.