Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:CEN)

Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX) (ASX:CEN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Contact Energy Limited generates, trades in, and retails electricity, natural gas, broadband, and other products and services in New Zealand. It operates in, Wholesale and Customer segments. The company generates electricity through hydro, geothermal, and thermal sources, as well as geothermal wells and pipelines.

