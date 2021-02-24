Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 9.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.19. 1,595,156 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,496,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $901.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

