Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.00

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 2142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

