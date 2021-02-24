CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.58 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 74.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $65,742.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00079900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00012942 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00237028 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

