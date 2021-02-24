ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 214,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 242,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.