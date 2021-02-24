Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Shares Down 4.2%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 217,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 243,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from $5.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.