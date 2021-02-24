Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Lowered to Sell at Standpoint Research

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was downgraded by Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $400,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 206.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

