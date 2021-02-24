Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,878,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth about $20,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.83.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

