Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.80

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 256355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

CPPMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

