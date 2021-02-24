Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $36.63. Approximately 439,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 450,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.