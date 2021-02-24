Core-Mark (CORE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Core-Mark to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CORE opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

