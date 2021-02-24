CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Trading Up 5.7%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 288,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 515,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

