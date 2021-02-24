CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) received a €23.00 ($27.06) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Get CORESTATE Capital alerts:

Shares of CCAP opened at €14.71 ($17.31) on Wednesday. CORESTATE Capital has a 1-year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a market cap of $377.55 million and a PE ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.