Cormark Boosts Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$76.50

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Calian Group stock traded up C$0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$65.39. 28,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,203. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$638.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 3.6900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

