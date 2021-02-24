Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.67.

LUN opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.42. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,080,000. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 294,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,318.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.