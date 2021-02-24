Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNR stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research firms have commented on CNR. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

